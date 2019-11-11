Image zoom Randall Slavin

Celebrity photographer Randall Slavin’s new book, We All Want Something Beautiful, is a time capsule of stunning portraits of the biggest stars of the ’90s and ’00s, as well as those who would go on to shine even brighter years later.

The cover of We All Want Something Beautiful (above) features R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe behind a camera of his own in 1995. Below are some of the candid portraits from the book Slavin has shared with EW.

Channing Tatum, 2006

Slavin captured this portrait of Channing Tatum in 2006, the year the future Magic Mike star broke out in both She’s the Man alongside Amanda Bynes and the first Step Up movie.

Forest Whitaker, 2006

2006 was also a busy year for Forest Whitaker. He appeared in the shows ER and The Shield and had roles in the films Even Money, The Marsh, Everyone’s Hero, and The Last King of Scotland, for which he would go on to win the Best Actor Oscar at the next year’s ceremony.

Aaron Paul, 2005

Slavin took this candid shot of Aaron Paul years before the actor’s star turn as Breaking Bad‘s Jesse Pinkman. In 2005, he was a working actor with small roles in episodes of Joan of Arcadia, Criminal Minds, and as a sketchy dude named “The Worm” in the first season of Veronica Mars

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Duritz, 1996

In the ’90s, Friends costars and IRL friends Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox took turns dating Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz. In his book, Slavin writes of this shot of Aniston and the “Mr. Jones” singer: “In the summer of ’95, Counting Crows was the biggest band in America, and we all spent a lot of time hanging out at a friend’s house on a little street north of Hollywood Blvd. called Hillside. For a few glorious months, it was our little oasis. Adam immortalized it in his top 10 hit ‘A Long December.'”

We All Want Something Beautiful is available for purchase now.

