Finally someone to fight: Preview the super-sized No One Left to Fight finale

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse Comics

You should’ve known this was coming. The first four issues of the Dark Horse miniseries comic No One Left to Fight were very true to its title. Taking inspiration from classic anime like Dragon Ball Z, the story by writer Aubrey Sitterson and artist Fico Ossio revolved around superhuman martial artists who had long since defeated their villains and saved the world several times over. Without any new enemies emerging, protagonist Vale found himself facing a more formidable foe: Adult life, and the feelings of obsolescence and loneliness that can come with it.

But now things are blowing up. The fifth and final issue hits stores this week, and it’s an eye-popping spectacle of battle. Bruton, one of the most fearsome opponents Vale and his friend/rival Timor ever fought, has been reanimated by the equally villainous Hierophant and set on a rampage. So he’s more powerful than he’s ever been, while Vale and Timor have lost a step since their glory days. The only way to resolve this is to just go at it, as hard as they can, until one side is down for the count.

We spent four full issues introducing you to the FightVerse; its characters, their backgrounds, their struggles,” Sitterson tells EW. “But this is The Comic You Always Wanted and we have always been fully prepared to give you what you need: A colossal fight the likes of which you have never seen in comics before. It’s so big, so explosive, so impactful on the future of the FightVerse, that we made the issue 30 percent longer! Six extra pages for the same price!”

Although this issue marks the end of No One Left to Fight for now, Sitterson isn’t joking when he talks about the “FightVerse.” On top of its epic battle scenes, No One Left to Fight #5 definitely leaves room for potential future stories with these characters and this world. In order to find out more, you’ll have to pick up the super-sized issue when it releases this Wednesday, or pre-order the collected edition due out in March.

Below, check out an exclusive preview of the opening blows of this epic battle.

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse Comics

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse Comics

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse Comics

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse Comics

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse Comics

Related content: