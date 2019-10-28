Exclusive listen: Meryl Streep leads a new audiobook of Charlotte's Web

We can all read our favorite classics of children’s literature again and again, but it’s always nice when we’re given a reason to revisit them with fresh eyes — or ears. And indeed, that’s just what fans of Charlotte’s Web will be granted on Tuesday when a new, full-cast audiobook is published.

Oh, and did we mention who’s leading this audiobook? None other than Meryl Streep.

Some Pig. Humble. Radiant. In E.B. White’s book, originally published in 1952, these are the words in Charlotte’s Web, high up in Zuckerman’s barn. Charlotte’s spider web tells of her feelings for a little pig named Wilbur, who simply wants a friend. They also express the love of a girl named Fern, who saved Wilbur’s life when he was born the runt of his litter.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Listening Library

This new version features an appreciation written and read by Caldecott Honor winner Melissa Sweet (Some Writer!: The Story of E.B. White), and a full audiobook cast including audiobook mainstays like Julia Whelan.

And then of course there’s Streep narrating this story, which gives it an intoxicating new feel. Listen below to EW’s exclusive excerpt of the new audiobook. For many, it’s one of the book’s most memorable scenes. The Streep-led Charlotte’s Web audiobook is available for pre-order.

