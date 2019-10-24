Image zoom Courtesy of Plume, a division of Penguin Random House

Listen up, ladies: The most powerful, influential, and beautiful biological women™ in the world want to make you a better person, and EW has an exclusive first look at the cover for their upcoming manual for old-school etiquette.

Drag superstars, television cohosts, skinny legends, and RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova (better known by your dad as simply “Katya”) are channeling their quick-fire wit from screen to paper in their first book,Trixie & Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood, which promises to advise readers on fashion, money, entertaining, friendship, and more through personal essays, how-to sections, and glamorous photo series.

Set for release early next year, the 224-page book promises to give readers a mindful (just like Katya gets a handful on the cover above) of insights that are both informative and humorous, in line with the pair’s popular digital talk series UNHhhh, which wrapped its fourth season (and regularly logs around 1 million viewers per episode) in September.

Trixie & Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood will be released on May 5, 2020 via Plume, a division of Penguin Random House. Check out EW’s exclusive cover reveal above, and read on for our email Q&A with the authors.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: This book is billed as a guide for women. Do you think the world would be a better place if all people took advice from drag queens?

TRIXIE MATTEL: People would have strained calves from the higher shoes, but they would be wearing longer lip color to sporting events and [they’d be] better for it.

KATYA: That certainly depends on the drag queen. The world would certainly be a bitter place, populated with the over-plumped faces of tax-evading scoundrels. We, however, both pay our taxes.

What is the ideal outcome for a woman who reads this book?

TRIXIE: The woman will stand up at the dinner table, look at her children and husband, and loudly voice: “I don’t need this.” She will then move to Ft. Lauderdale and open up a Tex Mex competitor to Hamburger Mary’s: Taco Tina’s. She will inevitably have the place shut down for rats and undocumented kitchen staff, but she will have learned some life lessons along the way.

Can you tease a few topics or scenarios that your personal essays will cover?

TRIXIE: Katya literally wrote haikus about getting your period, and I don’t think it gets better than that.

KATYA: Fans of the web series may be delighted to discover that I finally get to finish going off on the tangents that Trixie notoriously cuts me short on.

What were typical writing sessions like between you two for this book?

TRIXIE: Since Katya and I have deeply complimentary life experiences, we sort of passed the torch back and forth depending on the area of expertise. I knew more about alcohol, breakups, and makeup. Katya took the reins on drugs, hair, and — you guessed it — menstruation.

KATYA: There was a lot of shouting, several rolls of duct tape, some blood, and the neighborhood watch got involved. So, pretty typical.

How many references to Contact are in this book?

KATYA: I’ll leave it at this: why buy one book when you get two [for] twice the price.

Related content: