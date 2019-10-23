HBO’s Watchmen is finally here, and you can get the original book on sale now

Having consistently been ranked as one of the greatest comic books of all time and one of the greatest novels in the 20th century, Alan Moore’s Watchmen ushered in a new era where comic books could be more than stories of caped crusaders fighting crime, and instead be read as serious literature. Set in an alternate 1980s universe where the U.S. won the Vietnam War and the Watergate Scandal never occurred, the story follows masked vigilante Rorschach and his fellow retired heroes Nite Owl II, Silk Spectre II, Doctor Manhattan, and Ozymandias, in their investigation of the death of a former colleague, the Comedian.

However, Moore’s Watchmen was more than the story of a murder investigation by masked vigilantes. It touched on the experience of morality and ethics in a volatile time — and, perhaps, with these themes still relevant to today’s world, it makes perfect sense that HBO would create its own adaptation. Set 30 years after the ending of the original Watchmen, Damon Lindelof’s highly-anticipated Watchmen series was finally released on Sunday night to critical acclaim.

While Moore himself is reportedly “not thrilled” with the adaptation, Lindelof has stressed in a personal letter to fans that that there will be no attempt to change or alter any aspects of the 1987 Watchmen book. That being said, there will doubtless be many reviewers comparing HBO’s series and Moore’s original novel.

Luckily, for those interested in examining the differences, Moore’s Watchmen novel is currently on sale at its lowest price ever on Amazon, according to price tracker app Honey. If you’re new to the Watchmen universe, you’ll want to dive into Moore’s original novel. For those returning to the critically acclaimed saga, this new edition, released with recolored pages by Watchmen illustrator Dave Gibbons, will surely be worth a re-read.

Image zoom DC Comics

