Ronan Farrow launching podcast offshoot of explosive book Catch and Kill

Ronan Farrow‘s groundbreaking new book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators will be expanded on in an accompanying podcast.

The Catch and Kill Podcast With Ronan Farrow will feature new audio material and interviews with individuals Farrow talked to about allegations involving sexual misconduct of powerful media figures like Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer, Variety reported. The podcast, which will serve as a companion to Catch and Kill, reportedly comes after Farrow entered into a podcast production deal with Pineapple Street Studios.

Representatives for Farrow and Pineapple Street Studios did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

“There are compelling characters in the book, and this has keyed up a moment after people process the headlines from the book to… hear compelling, intimate conversations” from the subjects themselves, Farrow told Variety. He said the podcast will include new details and evidence directly from his ongoing reporting.

The podcast will be between five and 10 episodes, each running about 30 minutes. An excerpt from an episode that aired last week on The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast featured Farrow interviewing the man who was hired to spy on Farrow, at Weinstein’s instruction, before becoming the reporter’s ally.

Released Oct. 15, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators expanded on Farrow’s reporting of sexual assault allegations against Weinstein and others. It also contained numerous explosive claims, including that NBC News executives tried to stop Farrow’s reporting on Weinstein, and that they knew about but did not take action regarding allegations of sexual misconduct against Lauer. Farrow also wrote about Lauer’s alleged anal rape of former NBC News employee Brooke Nevils, whose complaint led to Lauer’s firing from Today in 2017.

Prior to the book’s release, Farrow spoke to EW about his writing process and why Catch and Kill might read like it’s stranger than fiction.

“If you are wealthy enough and connected enough you can literally construct a movie-style spy thriller operation to crack down on reporters,” Farrow said. “I actually thought that not only was it in the DNA of story — that it had this genre feel — but also it was important to make that link, because code names and false identities and honeypots are all well and good in a Dashiell Hammett novel, but they aren’t the kinds of tactics that should be thrown at free press in this country.”

