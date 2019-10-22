Image zoom HarperCollins

Katherine Applegate is ready to give us a new One and Only.

EW can exclusively announce that the author behind The One and Only Ivan, the best-selling children’s book and 2013 Newbery Medal winner, will publish a sequel next spring. It’s well timed, too: Just a few months later, the star-studded film adaptation of Ivan (with Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, and Danny DeVito among the cast) will hit theaters.

Ivan, about a gorilla who lives in a cage at a mall along with elephant Stella and stray dog Bob, was written from its title character’s perspective and tracked his efforts to find a better, freer life. The One and Only Bob shifts the focus to Ivan’s canine friend as he sets out on a dangerous journey in search of his long-lost sister, with the aid of his two best friends, Ivan and Ruby. As a hurricane approaches and time is running out, Bob finds courage he never knew he had and learns the true meaning of friendship and family.

“It’s been such a joy to spend more time with these three dear friends,” Applegate said in a statement. “I’ve had so many readers ask me to write a novel about Bob. He’s a great character: funny and loyal, if a bit rough around the edges. Turns out he has a tender side, too — and even a touch of hero in his heart.”

Adds Tara Weikum, vice president and editorial director of HarperCollins Children’s Books, “It’s a magical experience to work with an author as talented as Katherine. The ‘untamed, undaunted’ Bob has always been the star of his own life, and I’m so thrilled that he now gets to be the star of his own story.”

The One and Only Bob publishes May 5, 2020. Get an exclusive look at the cover above.

