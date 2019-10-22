Here's a sneak peek at Joni Mitchell's beautiful handcrafted book

Image zoom Joni Mitchell/HMH

In 1971, Joni Mitchell produced Morning Glory on the Vine: a compendium of handwritten lyrics and drawings by the musical icon herself. She produced 100 copies, right around the time that her album Blue was topping charts around the world, and signed and numbered each for her closest friends. For more than 40 years, the contents of the book have been rarely seen, much less publicly available. But this week, that changes.

In celebration of her 75th birthday year, Mitchell has partnered with publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for a meticulously reproduced version of that original book, featuring a new introduction by the author as well as all of its intricate original art. In this book, you’ll find lyrics and poems by Mitchell, as well as her still lifes, landscapes, self-portraits, abstractions, and more.

One other unique element of the book: It features portraits Mitchell completed of various famous friends. Below, EW can reveal four of these from the book: stunning and personal paintings of Georgia O’Keefe, Neil Young, and David Crosby (two in the latter’s case). And EW can confirm that each received a copy of the original upon its initial 1971 completion, a testament to its intimate origins.

See the art below. Morning Glory on the Vine: Early Songs and Drawings is now available for purchase.

Neil Young

Image zoom Morning Glory on the Vine: Early Songs and Drawings Book by Joni Mitchell CR: Joni Mitchell/HMH Joni Mitchell/HMH

Georgia O’Keefe

Image zoom Morning Glory on the Vine: Early Songs and Drawings Book by Joni Mitchell CR: Joni Mitchell/HMH Joni Mitchell/HMH

David Crosby

Image zoom Joni Mitchell/HMH

Image zoom Joni Mitchell/HMH

