Anonymous author of New York Times op-ed on Trump to pen tell-all book

Image zoom Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

The anonymous White House official who wrote an op-ed for the New York Times about the “resistance” thwarting President Trump’s administration from within is ready to tell all… except for their name.

This person, described by The Times in the 2018 op-ed as “a senior official in the Trump administration,” is getting a tell-all book titled A Warning: Anonymous, according to an official listing on publisher Twelve’s website. The description bills the book as “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency from the anonymous senior official whose first words of warning about the president rocked the nation’s capital.”

Pre-orders are currently available ahead of a Nov. 19 release.

A representative for the book’s publisher did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment, though the title also shows up on Amazon for pre-order. It appears the book will also refer to the author as “anonymous.”

In the op-ed, which was published Sep. 5, 2018, the author wrote of Trump, “The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. I would know. I am one of them. To be clear, ours is not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.”

Trump, at the time, lashed out on Twitter and even suggested, “TREASON?”

“Does the so-called ‘Senior Administration Official’ really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source?” Trump wrote. “If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

Word of the book arrives during a time when impeachment is on everyone’s lips. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump last month, after reports stemming from a whistleblower claimed Trump withheld financial aid to Ukraine days before a call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was then pressured by Trump to dig into unsubstantiated corruption claims against Joe Biden’s son.

The White House released a memo summarizing the phone conversation, which confirmed that Trump pushed Ukraine to make the investigation.

On Tuesday, William B. Taylor Jr., the United States’ top diplomat in the Ukraine, gave testimony to impeachment investigators that Trump withheld security aid to the Ukraine and refused a White House meeting with the country’s leaders until they agreed to look into Trump’s U.S. rivals, as reported by The Times.

