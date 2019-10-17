Stephen King's spooky mansion to become museum and writers' retreat

Aspiring horror writers, take note: Soon you will be able to visit (and even stay) at Stephen King’s spooky mansion in Bangor, Maine.

The renowned horror author and his wife, Tabitha, received approval Wednesday from the Bangor City Council to rezone their home as a non-profit, according to a report in Rolling Stone. According to the Associated Press, the plan is for the house to serve as an archive of King’s work, with restricted visits offered by appointment. The guest house next door would serve as a writers’ retreat, for up to five writers at a time.

Image zoom Alamay

The limits on how many people can be at the home at one time represent an effort to curb too many tourists from bothering the neighbors. Bangor planning officer David Gould told New England Cable News, “[The Kings] did not want the house to become a Dollywood or some kind of tourist attraction. That would bring all sorts of people to the neighborhood, and they have other neighbors that live there.”

According to the couple’s attorney, Warren Silver, the Kings don’t spend much time these days in Bangor, which served as the inspiration for the fictional town of Derry that’s featured in It and other King tales. Instead, they live in Florida, which is more private for the couple.

Over the years, tourists have frequented the blood-red Bangor manor, which features a wrought-iron gate decorated with winged creatures and spiderwebs, because of course it is.

