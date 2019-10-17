Natalie Portman freaks out after receiving signed copy of The Baby-Sitters Club

The Baby-Sitter's Club type Book Genre Fiction,

Today was a “very important” day for No. 1 Baby-Sitters Club fan Natalie Portman.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that she received a signed copy of a Baby-Sitters Club novel, and she could hardly contain her excitement.

“Today was a VERY IMPORTANT day for me. I read every single Babysitter’s Club book when I was a kid,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself holding the signed copy. “Once when I was 9, I waited in line for 4 hours at my local bookstore to meet Ann M Martin. And today I got this in the mail from her.

“I feel so lucky that I grew up with books about girls who worked together, supported each other, were entrepreneurs, and who all had very different personalities,” she continued, before admitting that she still identifies “as a Kristy mixed with Stacy and a dash of Dawn.”

In the inscription, Martin wrote, “For Natalie Portman — BSC 4-ever!” She signed the note “with admiration.” See the adorable post below.

Originally launched as a four-book series in 1986, The Baby-Sitters Club is one of the most successful children’s book series in publishing history, with over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories and more than 180 million copies in print to date. They follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends: Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer.

In February, Netflix announced that it would be adapting the series into a television show, which will have an initial run of 10 episodes. Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein have been cast in the series so far, but if her post is any indication, perhaps the streamer should reach out to Portman about making an appearance.

