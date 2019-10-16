Here are the celebrity book clubs to choose based on your zodiac sign

Dear book lovers, your next read may be written in the stars… and chosen by stars.

Celebrity book clubs are everywhere. It’s not exactly a novel concept — Oprah Winfrey was an early trailblazer in the art of literary tastemaking — but over the past decade, famous folks like Reese Witherspoon, Emma Watson, and Today’s Jenna Bush Hager have brought their own distinctive flavors to the trend.

Each club offers something a little different. But without sampling hundreds of pages, how do you know which one is right for you? We’d argue that the universe has already made that choice. EW scoured seven celebrity book clubs and determined which one is compatible with your zodiac sign. Read on, and allow the stars to guide you to your next read.

Oprah’s Book Club

Aquarius: Just like Oprah (who happens to be an Aquarius), you like lending your intellect to the greater good. Oprah’s Book Club aims to be a literary lens into a world of stories that don’t often get told. Take her 2018 selection of Anthony Ray Hinton’s The Sun Does Shine: It’ll take you on a journey with a man wrongly convicted of murder and put on death row. Or check out Imbolo Mbue’s Behold the Dreamers, which offers a humanizing portrait of the immigration crisis.

Taurus: Your infatuation with love and beauty is about to be satiated with Oprah Winfrey’s latest pick, Ta-Nehisi Coates’ The Water Dancer, which EW’s Leah Greenblatt describes as “laced through with dense, gorgeously evocative descriptions in a varnished world and steeped in its own vivid vocabulary.” Plus, your dependency on others’ experiences and emotions may entice you to curl up with an autobiography. May we suggest another Oprah favorite, Michelle Obama’s Becoming?

Florence Welch’s Between Two Books

Cancer: Highly emotional and deeply intuitive, just like Florence Welch’s literary picks! (See: Leslie Jamison’s The Empathy Exams). Especially as this water sign flows with the cycle of the moon, it’s filled with mystery and intrigue, particularly in books like Lavinia Greenlaw’s The Importance of Music to Girls and Olivia Laing’s The Lonely City.

Reese’s Book Club x Hello Sunshine

Leo: Leos demand to be the center of attention, not unlike the fascinating heroines of some of Hello Sunshine’s biggest picks, such as those of Liane Moriarty’s Big Little Lies and Paula Hawkins’ The Girl on the Train. Your inner performer will be pleased that some of Witherspoon’s picks end up turning into Hello Sunshine screen adaptations, too!

Aries: As a fellow fire sign with a competitive nature, you and the Leos in this club will no doubt have heated online discussions about the plotlines of Reese’s picks, which lean toward the twisty, provocative side. Your tendency to take action by the horns will no doubt make you find adventurers like Cheryl Strayed’s Wild quite fascinating.

Emma Watson’s Our Shared Shelf

Libra: It’s not just the shelf that you will share with Emma Watson, but the pursuit for justice and equality too. Watson has championed such socially urgent books as Toni Morrison’s Beloved (October’s book of the month) and Yusra Mardini’s Butterfly.

Capricorn: As a Cap, you are a creature of habit and uphold your value system to a high degree. Watson takes into account a system of shared values of equality, but equally provokes tradition with a diversity of perspective. Shelved books like Rupi Kaur’s Milk and Honey and the Angie Thomas’ The Hate U Give are not to be missed.

Emma Roberts’ Belletrist

Gemini: Don’t worry, Gems, Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss’ monthly picks may cure your fear of not getting to experience as much of the world as you hope. Being the deeply curious beings that you are, you’ll love Belletrist’s whimsical picks. Sarah Elaine Smith’s Marilou is Everywhere will take you into the realm of a teenager whose unhappiness with her own life prompts her to slip into someone else’s. Or if you want to travel somewhere more outlandish, CJ Hauser’s Family of Origin will take you to the Gulf Coast to meet a family keen on discovering the whereabouts of the “Paradise Duck.”

Virgo: Challenge your love for organization by joining a book club where no selection is quite like the other. Your detail-oriented nature will render you defenseless to the vividness of Lisa Taddeo’s Three Women and the descriptive charms of Jean Kwok’s Searching for Sylvie Lee.

Jenna Bush Hager’s Read With Jenna

Scorpio: Scorpios are born leaders and pursuers of truth. Today host Jenna Bush Hager’s selections are democratic in the way that they try to be inclusive of marginalized communities in society: Etaf Rum’s A Woman is No Man, for example, is written from the perspectives of Palestinian-American women navigating the bounds of Arab culture. And Julie Yip-Williams’ posthumously published The Unwinding of a Miracle chronicles the life of its author, who was born blind but was able to make her way from Vietnam to America.

Pisces: You are selfless creatures who should not remain shelf-less! Couple your love for caring for others with your desire to escape reality by delving into warm, empathetic novels like Ann Patchett’s The Dutch House and Cara Wall’s The Dearly Beloved.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s ALA Book Club Central

Sagittarius: Sags who long to experience the otherworldly will gravitate toward Sarah Jessica Parker’s love of magical realism. Start with Wayétu Moore’s Nigeria-set She Would Be King. Your pursuit of the meaning of life will be satisfied by her books that grapple with life’s purpose, like Jonathan Miles’ Anatomy of a Miracle.

