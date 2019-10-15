Tiger Woods is writing a memoir, titled Back

Yeah, Tiger Woods is thinking he’s back. And very soon, the world will get to hear his side of the story.

On Tuesday, HarperCollins announced that it will be publishing Back, the first-ever memoir by Woods. Widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, Woods dominated the sport in the 2000s, winning multiple championships. He fell off after multiple women accused him of extramarital affairs, leading to a divorce with his wife Elin. Various injuries and surgeries sidelined Woods for several more years until he made an unexpected comeback by winning this year’s Masters tournament. Afterward, President Donald Trump awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Image zoom David Cannon/Getty Images

“I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong,” Woods said in a statement. “This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life. I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

Back does not yet have a release date.

