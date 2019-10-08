Here are the finalists for this year's National Book Awards

After releasing their longlists last month, the National Book Foundation has revealed the finalists for the biggest prize in American literature.

Twenty-five books will compete across five categories for the 2019 National Book Awards, set to take place in New York on Nov. 20. In Fiction, the nominees consist of five first-time finalists: Susan Choi, for Trust Exercise; Laila Lalami, for The Other Americans; Marlon James, for Black Leopard, Red Wolf; Julia Phillips, for Disappearing Earth; and Kali Fajardo-Anstine, for Sabrina & Corina. Phillips and Fajardo-Anstine compete with their debut books, while the rest of the field has been acclaimed for their past work elsewhere. (Both Choi and Lalami are Pulitzer Prize finalists, while James won the 2015 Man Booker Prize for A Brief History of Seven Killings.) Notable longlisted authors who did not make the cut here include Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman Is in Trouble) and Colson Whitehead (The Nickel Boys).

Image zoom

Last year’s winner, Sigrid Nunez (author of The Friend), proved an upset against supposed-frontrunners Rebecca Makkai (The Great Believers) and Lauren Groff (Florida).

Other notable longlisted authors to advance this year include Sarah M. Broom (The Yellow House, see video above) and Tressie McMillan Cottom (Thick) in Nonfiction, and Jason Reynolds (Look Both Ways) and Akwaeke Emezi (Pet) in Young People’s Literature.

See the full lists of finalists, also featuring Poetry and Translated Literature, below.

FICTION

Susan Choi, Trust Exercise

Henry Holt and Company / Macmillan Publishers

Henry Holt and Company / Macmillan Publishers Kali Fajardo-Anstine, Sabrina & Corina: Stories

One World / Penguin Random House

One World / Penguin Random House Marlon James, Black Leopard, Red Wolf

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House Laila Lalami, The Other Americans

Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House Julia Phillips, Disappearing Earth

Alfred A. Knopf / Penguin Random House

NONFICTION

Sarah M. Broom, The Yellow House

Grove Press / Grove Atlantic

Grove Press / Grove Atlantic Tressie McMillan Cottom, Thick: And Other Essays

The New Press

The New Press Carolyn Forché, What You Have Heard is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance

Penguin Press / Penguin Random House

Penguin Press / Penguin Random House David Treuer, The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House Albert Woodfox with Leslie George, Solitary

Grove Press / Grove Atlantic

POETRY

Jericho Brown, The Tradition

Copper Canyon Press

Copper Canyon Press Toi Derricotte, “I”: New and Selected Poems

University of Pittsburgh Press

University of Pittsburgh Press Ilya Kaminsky, Deaf Republic

Graywolf Press

Graywolf Press Carmen Giménez Smith, Be Recorder

Graywolf Press

Graywolf Press Arthur Sze, Sight Lines

Copper Canyon Press

TRANSLATED LITERATURE

Khaled Khalifa, Death Is Hard Work

Translated from the Arabic by Leri Price

Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Translated from the Arabic by Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers László Krasznahorkai, Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming

Translated from the Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet

New Directions

Translated from the Hungarian by New Directions Scholastique Mukasonga, The Barefoot Woman

Translated from the French by Jordan Stump

Archipelago Books

Translated from the French by Archipelago Books Yoko Ogawa, The Memory Police

Translated from the Japanese by Stephen Snyder

Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Translated from the Japanese by Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House Pajtim Statovci, Crossing

Translated from the Finnish by David Hackston

Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

YOUNG PEOPLE’S LITERATURE

Akwaeke Emezi, Pet

Make Me a World / Penguin Random House

Make Me a World / Penguin Random House Jason Reynolds, Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks

Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books / Simon & Schuster

Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books / Simon & Schuster Randy Ribay, Patron Saints of Nothing

Kokila / Penguin Random House

Kokila / Penguin Random House Laura Ruby, Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All

Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Publishers

Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Publishers Martin W. Sandler, 1919 The Year That Changed America

Bloomsbury Children’s Books / Bloomsbury Publishing

**

Related content: