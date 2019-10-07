Rihanna releasing 'visual' autobiography with more than 1,000 photos

Rihanna can now add “author” to her growing list of jobs.

In her hiatus from music, the superstar singer has managed to run a high fashion label, act in films like Ocean’s 8, and become the world’s richest female musician. Given how she’s been in the business since she was a teenager — her first single “Pon de Replay” was released in May 2005 — now seems like a fitting time for a memoir. And that’s exactly what’s she’s doing, but with some signature Rihanna flair.

Titled Rihanna, of course, publisher Phaidon describes the upcoming tome as a “visual autobiography” spanning over 500 pages and featuring more than 1,000 photos of the performer.

Included in the book is everything from snapshots of her childhood in Barbados, to worldwide concert tour photos, and behind-the-scenes peeks at some of her most show-stopping fashion moments. All to showcase not only her journey as a performer and fashion icon but also as a designer and entrepreneur.

In addition to the large format edition of Rihanna, the singer has teamed up with artist duo the Haas Brothers for three limited editions of the book: “This Sh*t is Heavy,” also known as the Fenty x Phaidon edition, the Luxury Supreme edition, and the Ultra Luxury Supreme edition.

Rihanna will be published on Oct. 24. See a video preview below.

