Petals to the Metal: Get a wild first look at the next Adventure Zone graphic novel

The Adventure Zone gang has found their next assignment.

EW has an exclusive preview of the next graphic novel in the series based on the beloved D&D podcast from writer-creators Clint, Griffin, Travis, and Justin McElroy. Again featuring illustrations by Carey Pietsch, Petals to the Metal finds Taako, Magnus, and Merle now working full-time at the Bureau of Balance, with a tough challenge awaiting them.

Image zoom Macmillan

This time around, the boys are tasked to apprehend The Raven, a master thief who’s tapped into the power of a Grand Relic to ransack the city of Goldcliff. Local life-saver Lieutenant Hurley pulls them out of the woods, only to throw them headlong into the world of battle wagon racing, Goldcliff’s favorite high-stakes low-legality sport and The Raven’s chosen battlefield. Will the boys and Hurley be able to reclaim the Relic and pull The Raven back from the brink, or will they get lost in the weeds?

Petals to the Metal marks the third installment in the Adventure Zone graphic novel series, following up on Murder on the Rockport Limited. The books have emerged as hugely successful companions to the original podcast, topping the New York Times best-seller list and building out its stories in fascinating new ways. As we reported earlier this year, it’s become a cultural phenomenon.

Below, you can see first interiors from the book, exclusive to EW, and be sure to check out the new cover above. The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal publishes July 14, 2020, and is available for pre-order.

Image zoom Macmillan

Image zoom Macmillan

Image zoom Macmillan

Image zoom Macmillan

Image zoom Macmillan

Image zoom Macmillan

Image zoom Macmillan

Image zoom Macmillan

Related content: