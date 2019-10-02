Jim Carrey to publish first novel Memoirs and Misinformation

Jim Carrey is set to venture into the literary world as the author of the forthcoming novel Memoirs and Misinformation.

Written in collaboration with author Dana Vachon, the book is described as a “semi-autobiographical deconstruction of persona.”

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“Carrey and Vachon have fashioned a narrative about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, loneliness, romance, addiction to relevance, fear of personal erasure, growing up in Canada, and a cataclysmic ending of the world — apocalypses within and without,” according to a press release from publishing house Alfred A. Knopf.

The 57-year-old actor will also embark on a book tour to coincide with the release of the read.

“Jim Carrey has written a novel that is more revealing about his life than any memoir could possibly be,” said Sonny Mehta, Editor in Chief of Knopf in a statement. “It is a perceptive and highly entertaining book about the arc of fame, as well as a look inside the mind of an artist, the life that shaped him, and the world he inhabits.”

“None of this is real and all of it is true,” adds Mr. Carrey.

Memoirs and Misinformation will be published by Knopf in hardcover and ebook, and by Penguin Random House Audio, on May 5, 2020.

