Here are the 50 nominees for this year's National Book Awards

Image zoom Doubleday; Pantheon; Simon & Schuster

The nominees for the biggest award in books are in.

Over the past week, the National Book Foundation has announced the longlists for each of the five National Book Award categories: Fiction, Nonfiction, Young People’s Literature, Translated Literature, and Poetry. These recognize the best in 2019 American books. Next month, the lists will be halved to recognize the 25 finalists, and the awards will be held in New York in November.

In Fiction, several debut novels are recognized including Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips, and On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong. They’re placed alongside past award-winning heavyweights: Pulitzer Prize finalists Laila Lalami and Susan Choi; Booker Prize winner Marlon James; and Colson Whitehead, whose last novel The Underground Railroad won both the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize.

The eclectic mix in Nonfiction represents rigorous reportage, such as Patrick Radden Keefe’s Say Nothing, as well as introspective memoir. Among YA candidates, Laurie Halse Anderson stands out; the beloved Speak author made an acclaimed return to form with her poetic memoir SHOUT. And in Translated Literature, Olga Tokarczuk makes the Top 10 for the second year in a row (and in as many years as the category has existed): Last year, she was cited for Flights, which was one of EW’s Best Books of 2018, and now returns for Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead.

Check out the full lists below.

FICTION

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Random House / Penguin Random House

Random House / Penguin Random House Susan Choi, Trust Exercise

Henry Holt & Company / Macmillan Publishers

Henry Holt & Company / Macmillan Publishers Kali Fajardo-Anstine, Sabrina & Corina: Stories

One World / Penguin Random House

One World / Penguin Random House Marlon James, Black Leopard, Red Wolf

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House Laila Lalami, The Other Americans

Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House Kimberly King Parsons, Black Light: Stories

Vintage / Penguin Random House

Vintage / Penguin Random House Helen Phillips, The Need

Simon & Schuster

Simon & Schuster Julia Phillips, Disappearing Earth

Alfred A. Knopf / Penguin Random House

Alfred A. Knopf / Penguin Random House Ocean Vuong, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous

Penguin Press / Penguin Random House

Penguin Press / Penguin Random House Colson Whitehead, The Nickel Boys

Doubleday / Penguin Random House

NONFICTION

Hanif Abdurraqib, Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest

University of Texas Press

University of Texas Press Sarah M. Broom, The Yellow House

Grove Press / Grove Atlantic

Grove Press / Grove Atlantic Tressie McMillan Cottom, Thick: And Other Essays

The New Press

The New Press Carolyn Forché, What You Have Heard is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance

Penguin Press / Penguin Random House

Penguin Press / Penguin Random House Greg Grandin, The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America

Metropolitan Books / Macmillan Publishers

Metropolitan Books / Macmillan Publishers Patrick Radden Keefe, Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland

Doubleday / Penguin Random House

Doubleday / Penguin Random House Iliana Regan, Burn the Place: A Memoir

Agate Midway / Agate Publishing, Inc.

Agate Midway / Agate Publishing, Inc. Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership

The University of North Carolina Press

The University of North Carolina Press David Treuer, The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House Albert Woodfox with Leslie George, Solitary

Grove Press / Grove Atlantic

YOUNG PEOPLE’S LITERATURE

Kwame Alexander; illustrations by Kadir Nelson, The Undefeated

Versify / Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Versify / Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Laurie Halse Anderson, SHOUT

Viking Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House

Viking Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House Akwaeke Emezi, Pet

Make Me a World / Penguin Random House

Make Me a World / Penguin Random House Cynthia Kadohata, A Place to Belong

With illustrations by Julia Kuo

Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books / Simon & Schuster

With illustrations by Julia Kuo Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books / Simon & Schuster Jason Reynolds, Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks

Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books / Simon & Schuster

Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books / Simon & Schuster Randy Ribay, Patron Saints of Nothing

Kokila / Penguin Random House

Kokila / Penguin Random House Laura Ruby, Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All

Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Publishers

Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Publishers Martin W. Sandler, 1919: The Year That Changed America

Bloomsbury Children’s Books / Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Children’s Books / Bloomsbury Publishing Hal Schrieve, Out of Salem

Triangle Square / Seven Stories Press

Triangle Square / Seven Stories Press Colleen AF Venable and Ellen T. Crenshaw, Kiss Number 8

First Second Books / Macmillan Publishers

TRANSLATED LITERATURE

Naja Marie Aidt, When Death Takes Something from You Give It Back: Carl’s Book

Translated by Denise Newman

Coffee House Press

Translated by Denise Newman Coffee House Press Eliane Brum, The Collector of Leftover Souls: Field Notes on Brazil’s Everyday Insurrections

Translated by Diane Grosklaus Whitty

Graywolf Press

Translated by Diane Grosklaus Whitty Graywolf Press Nona Fernández, Space Invaders

Translated by Natasha Wimmer

Graywolf Press

Translated by Natasha Wimmer Graywolf Press Vigdis Hjorth, Will and Testament

Translated by Charlotte Barslund

Verso Fiction / Verso Books

Translated by Charlotte Barslund Verso Fiction / Verso Books Khaled Khalifa, Death is Hard Work

Translated by Leri Price

Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Translated by Leri Price Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers László Krasznahorkai, Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming

Translated by Ottilie Mulzet

New Directions

Translated by Ottilie Mulzet New Directions Scholastique Mukasonga, The Barefoot Woman

Translated by Jordan Stump

Archipelago Books

Translated by Jordan Stump Archipelago Books Yoko Ogawa, The Memory Police

Translated by Stephen Snyder

Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Translated by Stephen Snyder Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House Pajtim Statovci, Crossing

Translated by David Hackston

Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Translated by David Hackston Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House Olga Tokarczuk, Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead

Translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

POETRY

Dan Beachy-Quick, Variations on Dawn and Dusk

Omnidawn Publishing

Omnidawn Publishing Jericho Brown, The Tradition

Copper Canyon Press

Copper Canyon Press Toi Derricotte, “I”: New and Selected Poems

University of Pittsburgh Press

University of Pittsburgh Press Camonghne Felix, Build Yourself a Boat

Haymarket Books

Haymarket Books Ilya Kaminsky, Deaf Republic

Graywolf Press

Graywolf Press Ariana Reines, A Sand Book

Tin House Books

Tin House Books Mary Ruefle, Dunce

Wave Books

Wave Books Carmen Giménez Smith, Be Recorder

Graywolf Press

Graywolf Press Arthur Sze, Sight Lines

Copper Canyon Press

Copper Canyon Press Brian Teare, Doomstead Days

Nightboat Books

Related content: