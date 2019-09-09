Image zoom

Archie Comics’ current Sabrina the Teenage Witch miniseries concludes this week, but it’s really going out with a bang. Leading into issue #5, writer Kelly Thompson and artists Veronica and Andy Fish have been breaking down the barriers that separate Sabrina’s world from hardcore magical fantasy. After Sabrina battled a dragon-like monster in the woods outside Greendale, her aunts Zelda and Hilda went into the woods for themselves. But they haven’t returned, inspiring Sabrina and Salem to go rescue them.

First, a magical transformation was required. Sabrina armed herself with incredible-sounding magical artifacts like the “Staff of Hecate” and “Valkyrian armor,” while also turning Salem into a giant winged panther. In this exclusive preview of Sabrina the Teenage Witch #5, the two go into battle with their newfound magic powers. The result is epic, as you can see below.

This week’s issue marks the end of this Sabrina the Teenage Witch comic…but fear not, true believers, because more are on the horizon. On Monday, Archie Comics announced that the same creative team will return for a sequel miniseries in spring 2020, titled Sabrina: Something Wicked.

“I knew we had a tough task ahead because the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic is — rightly so — beloved,” Thompson said in a statement. “And we were coming in and doing something very different — but people really seemed to embrace it and fall in love. It’s been fantastic. The second volume spins directly out of the first, and a lot of the things that we began setting up there will get explored in this second volume. The tone and approach will be similar but it will be a little darker and more dangerous, the stakes even higher.”

Below, check out an exclusive preview of Sabrina the Teenage Witch #5, in stores this Wednesday.

