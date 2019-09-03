The Testaments type Book Genre Fiction

Margaret Atwood‘s The Testaments has landed a spot on the 2019 Booker Award shortlist.

A week before the Canadian author’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale has even been published, the novel has been nominated for the U.K.’s top prize for fiction. A former winner of the coveted Booker award, Atwood joins Salman Rushdie (Quichotte), Lucy Ellmann (Ducks, Newburyport), Bernardine Evaristo (Girl, Woman, Other), Chigozie Obioma (An Orchestra of Minorities) and Elif Shafak (10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World) on the list of nominees which was whittled down from 151 submissions.

Atwood’s Testaments picks up the story that commenced in The Handmaid’s Tale. Set 15 years after Offred stepped into the unknown, the new book shares explosive testaments of three female narrators from Gilead. The new novel is unconnected to Hulu’s ongoing series adaptation, which has moved far beyond the events of the Handmaid’s Tale novel.

The winner of this year’s Booker Prize will be named on Oct. 14. The Testaments hits bookshelves Sept. 10 and is available for pre-order now.

