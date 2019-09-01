Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon is inviting her followers to kick off the fall with an engrossing spy novel.

On Sunday, the multi-hyphenate announced her September book club selection on her social media channels. This month’s read will be Lara Prescott’s The Secrets We Kept.

Witherspoon shared a photo of her reading the novel with her dog alongside a caption that reads, “Hank and I are big fans of historical fiction. If you are too, then you’re going to love the September book pick! This month for @ReesesBookClub, we are reading #TheSecretsWeKept by @laraprescott. Set during the Cold War, it tells the story of secretaries turned spies who are tasked with smuggling ‘Doctor Zhivago” out of the USSR and into the hands of Russian citizens. You’ll get to know Sally and Irina, two spies who risk it all for love and adventure. Follow along at @reesesbookclub, I can’t wait to hear what y’all think. 📚.”

Prescott’s novel has earned rave reviews ahead of its September debut. EW book critic Leah Greenblatt called the book “a protofeminist Mad Men transposed to the world of international espionage — all excellent midcentury style and intrigue set against real, indelible history” and bestowed the book with a glowing A- grade.

The Secrets We Kept has earned buzz in just about every profile publication you can think of, from the New York Times to Goodreads to Oprah Magazine. The novel has also already been optioned for a screen adaptation that’s in the works from The Ink Factory and Marc Platt Productions.

It marks Prescott’s debut novel, so it’s another feather in her cap to be the Witherspoon book club selection the month it hits shelves, considering the vast majority of Witherspoon’s picks go on to hit best-sellers lists immediately after receiving the bump from her.

The Secrets We Kept hits shelves Sept. 3 — so you’re going to have to wait a few more days before you can pick it up for yourself.

