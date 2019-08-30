Larry David to record next bedtime story from Go the F‑‑‑ to Sleep author

Image zoom Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television; Akashic/Owen Brozman

Larry David has a gripe: F‑‑‑, Now There Are Two of You.

Adam Mansbach, whose breakout book Go the F‑‑‑ to Sleep was recorded by Samuel L. Jackson to viral acclaim, has completely shaken up the children’s lit space with his profane, candid, and deeply hilarious odes to the trials of parenthood. Described as “a loving monologue about the new addition to the family,” Now There Are Two of You marks the next picture book from the author, who’s also behind You Have to F‑‑‑ing Eat. It’s addressed to the oldest sibling of a young baby changing a family’s life by the second.

And EW can announce that F‑‑‑, Now There Are Two of You has found a narrator worthy of the standard Jackson and Mansbach have jointly set: Larry David, the mind behind Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“As the second-born child, I’m sure my parents experienced feelings similar to those of the narrator in this book,” David said in a statement to EW. “Is it any wonder I’m so f‑‑‑ed up?”

F‑‑‑, Now There Are Two of You publishes Oct. 1 and is available for pre-order. Check out an exclusive spread from the book below, featuring Owen Brozman’s illustrations — and read it in David’s voice for a little extra entertainment.

Image zoom Akashic/Owen Brozman

