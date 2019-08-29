Image zoom Sharona Jacobs

Holly Black is hitting the road.

All of your Folk on the Air questions can be answered if you happen to catch the best-selling author on her tour for Queen of Nothing, the final book in her best-selling trilogy which drops later this fall. Her tour will span 10 cities across November and December, and include one conversation at New York’s 92Y moderated by EW.

Publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers is promising a “jaw-dropping” conclusion to Black’s latest epic saga. As the third and final installment begins, Jude, now the exiled mortal Queen of Faerie, is powerless and left reeling from Cardan’s betrayal. She bides her time determined to reclaim everything he took from her. Opportunity arrives in the form of her deceptive twin sister, Taryn, whose mortal life is in peril. But in fighting to save her, Jude, venturing back into the treacherous Faerie Court and confronting her lingering feelings for Cardan, will find Elfhame is not as she left it.

EW can exclusively reveal Black’s full tour, which you can see in the image below. The Queen of Nothing publishes Nov. 19 and is available for pre-order.

Image zoom Hachette

Related content: