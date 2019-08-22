Former Victorious star Avan Jogia gives exclusive video preview of his book Mixed Feelings

Talk about a victory.
Former Victorious star Avan Jogia has written a book — and is previewing it in a video shot exclusively for EW.
The Nickelodeon alum in set to release Mixed Feelings, a collection of poems and interviews with people of mixed race telling their stories of identity, on Sept. 17, and will set out on book tour the day of release. The official description of Mixed Feelings: “Avan explores his complicated emotions around race, identity, religion, and family through poetry and imagery. This serves as a dialogue starter for difficult topics that now, more than ever, need to be discussed.”
After Victorious ending in 2013, Jogia went on to star on the ABC Family drama Twisted, Syfy’s Ghost Wars, and Starz’s Now Apocalypse. Next the actor can be seen in Zombieland: Double Tap, a sequel Zombieland that will hit theaters Oct. 18. He stars alongside the original cast, including Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone.
Here are the full details of Jogia’s book tour:
Los Angeles, California
9/17/2019
Venue: Last Bookstore
Address: 453 S Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Time: 7 p.m.
San Francisco, California
9/18/2019
Venue: The Booksmith
Address: 1644 Haight St. San Francisco, CA 94117
Event Time: 7 p.m.
Portland, Oregon
9/23/2019
Venue: Powell’s Bookstore Cedar Hills Crossing
Address: 3415 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton, OR 97005
Event Time: 7 p.m.
New York City, New York
9/25/2019
Venue: The Strand
Address: 828 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
Event Time: 7:00 pm
Storrs, Connecticut
9/26/2019
Venue: UConn Barnes & Noble at Storrs Center
Address: 1 Royce Circle, Storrs, CT 06268
Event Time: 5 p.m.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
9/27/2019
Venue: Penn Bookstore (UPenn)
Address: 3601 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Event Time: 6 p.m.
Toronto, Ontario
Date: 9/28/2019
Venue: Indigo Bay & Bloor
Address: 55 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M4W 1A5, Canada
Event Time: 7 p.m.
Denver, Colorado
9/30/2019
Venue: Tattered Cover – Historic LoDo
Address: 1628 16th Street, Denver, CO 80202
Event Time: 7 p.m.
Miami, Florida
10/1/2019
Venue: Books and Books – Coral Gables
Address: 265 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Event Time: 8 p.m.
Atlanta, Georgia
10/2/2019
Venue: Posman Books Ponce City Market
Address: 675 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Event Time: 6 p.m.
