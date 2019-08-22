Former Victorious star Avan Jogia gives exclusive video preview of his book Mixed Feelings

Talk about a victory.

Former Victorious star Avan Jogia has written a book — and is previewing it in a video shot exclusively for EW.

The Nickelodeon alum in set to release Mixed Feelings, a collection of poems and interviews with people of mixed race telling their stories of identity, on Sept. 17, and will set out on book tour the day of release. The official description of Mixed Feelings: “Avan explores his complicated emotions around race, identity, religion, and family through poetry and imagery. This serves as a dialogue starter for difficult topics that now, more than ever, need to be discussed.”

After Victorious ending in 2013, Jogia went on to star on the ABC Family drama Twisted, Syfy’s Ghost Wars, and Starz’s Now Apocalypse. Next the actor can be seen in Zombieland: Double Tap, a sequel Zombieland that will hit theaters Oct. 18. He stars alongside the original cast, including Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone.

Here are the full details of Jogia’s book tour:

Los Angeles, California

9/17/2019

Venue: Last Bookstore

Address: 453 S Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Time: 7 p.m.

San Francisco, California

9/18/2019

Venue: The Booksmith

Address: 1644 Haight St. San Francisco, CA 94117

Event Time: 7 p.m.

Portland, Oregon

9/23/2019

Venue: Powell’s Bookstore Cedar Hills Crossing

Address: 3415 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton, OR 97005

Event Time: 7 p.m.

New York City, New York

9/25/2019

Venue: The Strand

Address: 828 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

Event Time: 7:00 pm

Storrs, Connecticut

9/26/2019

Venue: UConn Barnes & Noble at Storrs Center

Address: 1 Royce Circle, Storrs, CT 06268

Event Time: 5 p.m.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

9/27/2019

Venue: Penn Bookstore (UPenn)

Address: 3601 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Event Time: 6 p.m.

Toronto, Ontario

Date: 9/28/2019

Venue: Indigo Bay & Bloor

Address: 55 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M4W 1A5, Canada

Event Time: 7 p.m.

Denver, Colorado

9/30/2019

Venue: Tattered Cover – Historic LoDo

Address: 1628 16th Street, Denver, CO 80202

Event Time: 7 p.m.

Miami, Florida

10/1/2019

Venue: Books and Books – Coral Gables

Address: 265 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Event Time: 8 p.m.

Atlanta, Georgia

10/2/2019

Venue: Posman Books Ponce City Market

Address: 675 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Event Time: 6 p.m.

