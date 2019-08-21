Rocketman star Taron Egerton to narrate audiobook edition of Elton John's memoir

Rocketman star Taron Egerton is set to portray Elton John yet again.

The actor is stepping into the iconic musician’s bedazzled shoes once more to voice the audiobook edition of his forthcoming memoir ME.

“Elton John is a fascinating man, at times incredibly intimidating and yet very vulnerable; I have never met anyone like him,” Egerton said in a press release. “I was passionate about my role as Elton in the movie Rocketman and this feels like the perfect closing chapter to the whole experience. I am honored to have been asked to narrate Elton’s autobiography and I’m excited to get started.”

Fans will also be thrilled to know that the 13-hour recording will also feature the “Crocodile Rock” singer himself. The highly anticipated book marks the first autobiography from John and offers an uncensored look into his life and work, including his journey to sobriety and his relationship with husband David Furnish.

Image zoom Henry Holt and Co.

Egerton not only played John in the hit biopic but the two also formed a close bond while working on the production, which the 72-year-old executive produced.

“Having him there as a resource was incredible,” Egerton told ABC News while promoting the film. “Because it meant the whole experience for me became intensely personal. The most important thing you do as an actor when people say ‘how do you prepare’, it’s that regardless of who you’re playing, you fall in love with them because you have to become them. So when I developed this friendship with Elton, that was a very intense feeling.”

Both the print and audio edition of ME will hit shelves on Oct. 15.

Related content: