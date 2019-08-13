Every Baby-Sitters Club book is now available for listening on Audible

Image zoom Scholastic

With a Netflix adaptation on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to acquaint, or reacquaint, yourself with the world of The Baby-Sitters Club. And now, Audible is only giving you more excuses to do so. (Give your commute a dose of nostalgia!)

As of today, all 131 installments of Ann M. Martin‘s best-selling series are available through Audible, the Amazon-owned audio entertainment platform. This marks the first time the series has been available in audiobook form. Elle Fanning performs the first five installments — Kristy’s Great Idea, Claudia and the Phantom Phone Calls, The Truth About Stacey, Mary Anne Saves the Day, and Dawn and the Impossible Three — with the rest read by a variety of performers.

For newcomers to the club, the books follow a group of middle school-aged friends who form a babysitting service for their hometown of Stoneybrook, Conn. Each story is told from a single character’s perspective, and several deal with such topics as illness and divorce. The books are widely beloved for their portrayal of female friendships and young entrepreneurship. (The first installment basically deals with the challenges of running a small business.)

Debuting in 1986, the series turned out new entries until 1999, with more than 100 titles in all, though Martin only wrote the first 35 herself. (There were also several special installments and spin-offs from the main series, which are not included on Audible, at least for now.) It also spawned a 13-episode TV series that aired on HBO in 1990, as well as a 1995 film. Netflix is currently in production on a 10-episode contemporary adaptation, with Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains) set to star.

