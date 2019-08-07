Fleabag book written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge to be published this fall

Image zoom Steve Schofield/Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag type TV Show Network Amazon Genre Comedy,

Drama

Slip into your best black jumpsuit and start talking to an imaginary audience, because Fleabag is coming to print!

On Wednesday, Random House announced that its Ballantine imprint will publish Fleabag: Scriptures, a book of the BBC comedy-drama series penned by its writer, creator, and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The book, out Nov. 5, will feature the filming scripts of seasons 1 and 2, complete with the never-before-seen stage directions. An afterword from Waller-Bridge that explores the process of making and writing the series will follow each season’s scripts.

Fleabag debuted at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as a one-woman show in 2013, before being adapted for BBC Three television in the U.K. in 2016. The second season premiered in early 2019, earning 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series and Best Actress for Waller-Bridge. The series follows Waller-Bridge’s character as she deals with guilt over a past trauma and tries to navigate life within a highly dysfunctional family. Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, and Andrew Scott also star.

Related Content:

