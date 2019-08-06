Barack Obama, Shonda Rhimes, and more pay tribute to Toni Morrison

Deborah Feingold/Corbis via Getty Images
Celebrated author Toni Morrison died on Monday night at the age of 88. The first black woman to win the Nobel Prize for literature, Morrison was best know for her best-selling novel Beloved — winner of the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for fiction — and her subsequent works Jazz and Paradise. Her final novel, God Help the Child, was published in 2015.
Following the news of Morrison’s death, fans and celebrities alike shared loving messages dedicated to the late author across social media, many sharing favorite, inspirational quotes from the writer herself, demonstrating her far-reaching appeal. Read on for tributes from Billie Jean King, Chance the Rapper, Shonda Rhimes, and more.
