Listen to Tatiana Maslany introduce a new clone in Orphan Black: The Next Chapter clip

Tatiana Maslany can’t wait for fans of Orphan Black to dive into The Next Chapter, the upcoming Serial Box audiobook that picks up where the hit BBC America series ended in 2017. The Next Chapter continues the clones’ story eight years after the events of the show, when biologist Cosima and her sestras, Sarah Manning and Alison Hendrix, along with other familiar (and not so familiar) faces, are forced out of their fiercely protected private lives to stop a global disaster.

“It’s an interesting new medium to use for the characters,” Maslany tells EW exclusively. “The show was such a visual kind of gimmick, in a way, to have multiple versions of me in the same frame. It feels like a natural extension of it to do something that’s audio-based. So much of the work we were doing on the clones was vocally how they were different, and the joy of having one voice do multiple different accents and idiosyncrasies and all of that. It made sense to me to extend the story through the audio world.”

According to Maslany, fans can expect to meet new clones, even badder bad guys, and lots of surprises around every corner when the first episode drops in September.

Image zoom Angelo Sgambati

“There’s a lot of new characters, including new clones and the people in their lives, and people who are again trying to kind of control and manipulate them,” she says. “So there’s a whole new cast of characters.”

In an exclusive clip narrated by the Emmy-winning actress, fans are introduced to an unaware clone named Vivi Valdez. Maslany sets up the audio with insight into character, including what she’ll be up to.

“Vivi is an unaware clone, which has been kind of a recurring theme throughout the series: clones who don’t know they’re clones and discovering their identities,” Maslany explains. “She grew up with this sense that there were other girls who looked like her, and she thought they were imaginary friends. There’s this narrative that she sort of has repurposed in her head to be like, ‘Oh, those are imaginary friends that I was seeing.’ Her psychiatrist and her parents forced that idea on her. So when she first starts to see adult women that look like her, and Charlotte, and all of these other people, it puts that story of her childhood in stark contrast with what the truth is and she has to reevaluate it. Not only is she investigating this massive explosion that happened, she’s also picking through the part of her own identity and her own life story.”

The first episode of Orphan Black: The Next Chapter will be released via the Serial Box app Sept. 12, with a new episode following each week. After episode 5, there will be a midseason hiatus, and the remaining episodes will be released starting in October.

Listen to the exclusive clip below

Related content: