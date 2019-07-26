Jimmy Fallon reveals Mary Beth Keane’s Ask Again, Yes as Tonight Show summer read

The votes are in and the summer read of 2019 is officially: Mary Beth Keane’s Ask Again, Yes.

Jimmy Fallon asked The Tonight Show fans to vote online for what the second annual summer book club read would be earlier this month. The other choices were The Gone Dead by Chanelle Benz; Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner; The Chain by Adrian McKinty; and The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. Last year’s winner was Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi. On Thursday’s show, he announced the winner after nearly 1 million votes were counted.

After the big reveal, Ask Again, Yes jumped to No. 2 on Amazon’s bestseller list from No. 534, where it ranked before Fallon’s book club announcement. Book readers have some serious power!

Ask Again, Yes is about the relationship between two families. It begins with Francis Gleeson and Brian Stanhope meeting each other as rookie cops in New York City in 1973 and then becoming neighbors in a suburb just outside the city. Their children Kate Gleeson and Peter Stanhope become close friends, but eventually calamity strikes. In EW’s review, Leah Greenblatt writes, “Keane (Fever) writes about mental illness and substance abuse with acute sensitivity, and her characters are consistently, authentically lived-in.”

Watch the moment that Fallon revealed the 2019 winner above.

