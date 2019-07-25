Soccer star Megan Rapinoe to write memoir set for release in 2020

Megan Rapinoe was the one to watch at the Women’s World Cup, and Penguin Press had its eyes focused on the team captain. The publishing house is set to release two books authored by Rapinoe, it was announced Thursday.

The first as-yet-untitled project will be a memoir set to be released in fall 2020 will include stories from her life, but will not be limited to sports. Penguin Press president and editor in chief Ann Godoff told The New York Times the book will also discuss social issues that are of importance to the soccer star, including equal pay for women and LGBTQ issues.

“I hope this book will inspire people to find what they can do, and in turn inspire other people around them to do the same,” Rapinoe told the Times.

A second title by Rapinoe will be targeting a younger audience, set to be released under Penguin Young Readers. The book will target middle schoolers (ages 8-12) and discuss “the power young people have within their own communities and the world at large,” according to a statement.

No release date has yet been set for the second book.

