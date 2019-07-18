Exclusive: See where Ruta Sepetys is touring for her epic new novel

Image zoom STAROWIEYSKA MAGDA/FOTORZEPA; Penguin Random house

A new Ruta Sepetys novel is always an event, and we expect her next book, The Fountains of Silence, to be no different.

The no. 1 New York Times best-selling author of such acclaimed historical novels as Between Shades of Gray (adapted into the 2019 film) and Salt to the Sea is set to return this fall with an epic look at Franco-era Spain, offering readers an exploration of identity, dignity, and the debilitating repercussions of war.

Here’s the full synopsis for The Fountains of Silence: “Madrid, 1957. Under the fascist dictatorship of General Francisco Franco, Spain is hiding a dark secret. Meanwhile, tourists and foreign businessmen flood into the country under the welcoming guise of sunshine and wine. Among them is eighteen-year-old Daniel Matheson, the son of a Texas oil tycoon, who arrives in Madrid with his parents hoping to connect with the country of his mother’s birth through the lens of his camera. Photography–and fate–introduce him to Ana, whose family’s interweaving obstacles reveal the lingering grasp of the Spanish Civil War–as well as chilling definitions of fortune and fear. Daniel’s photographs leave him with uncomfortable questions amidst shadows of danger. He is backed into a corner of decisions to protect those he loves. Lives and hearts collide, revealing an incredibly dark side to the sunny Spanish city.”

Sepetys will embark on a 16-city tour timed to the book’s publication, and EW can exclusively reveal all the details. Check out the full tour schedule below. The Fountains of Silence publishes Oct. 1 and is available for pre-order.

