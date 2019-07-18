Image zoom Alfonso Bresciani/CBS Films

Still crying over Five Feet Apart? We’ve got another heartbreaker from the team behind that No. 1 best-selling novel to announce.

EW has learned exclusively that author Rachael Lippincott and screenwriter Mikki Daughtry, who previously collaborated on Five Feet Apart, will next publish All This Time, a romance about a boy who wakes up from a coma after a traumatic accident and meets the girl of his dreams, only to discover that reality might end up keeping them apart.

“All This Time, the story of Kyle and Marley, has been with me for more than half my life. It has waited patiently while other stories claimed more of my time and attention,” Daughtry said in a statement. “The success of Five Feet Apart — the movie and the novel — gave me the confidence to approach Simon & Schuster with this wildly improbable but intensely romantic tale of true love.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Mikki Daughtry; Courtesy of Rachael Lippincott

Adds Lippincott: “I’m ecstatic to be teaming up with the brilliant Mikki Daughtry again to help bring All This Time to life in novel form. It’s a story that Mikki has held very close to her heart for a while now, and I know readers will fall just as much in love with Kyle and Marley as they did with Will and Stella. From my very first introduction to the story, I was instantly hooked on this tale of true love, the twists and the turns of their beautiful romance pulling me in.”

Five Feet Apart, a story about two young patients with cystic fibrosis who enter into a complicated relationship, was published to instant best-selling glory late last year before the film adaptation, directed by Jane the Virgin‘s Justin Baldoni and starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse, hit theaters this past spring. The film went on to gross more than $80 million globally. Daughtry co-wrote the screenplay with Tobias Iaconis, both of whom received writing credit on the novel as well.

