Another book from the Younger world is heading to real-life shelves!

EW can exclusively announce that Simon & Schuster will publish a new book from the TVLand show, titled The Miseducation of Henry Cane, next month. Like Marriage Vacation — the first book that featured on the show and was subsequently published I.R.L. — the novel is written by one of the series’ core characters who will be revealed in an upcoming episode of the show’s current season.

According to the publisher, The Miseducation of Henry Cane is an “unputdownable coming-of-age novel” that follows the experience of a recent college graduate who spends the summer in a seaside town with friends old and new, before returning to the city to begin the prestigious and imminent career that awaits him. Sound like anyone you know on the show?

Now in its sixth season, Younger is created and produced by Darren Star (Sex and the City) and follows the story of Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a 40-something-year-old woman who pretends to be in her late twenties in a bid to land a job in the competitive publishing industry and support her college-aged daughter after her divorce. Of course, a whole lot of deception and drama ensues, both professionally and romantically.

Younger airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on TVLand and look for The Miseducation of Henry Cane in stores on Aug. 6.

