Watch the trailer for new Blade Runner comic from 2049 screenwriter

The new comic Blade Runner 2019 concerns a veteran Blade Runner named Ash, who is grappling with a new case: a billionaire’s wife and child, apparently kidnapped by Replicants for dark purposes.

Want to know more? Then watch the exclusive trailer for Blade Runner 2019 above and check out the covers and spreads from the comic, below.

Blade Runner 2019 is the first comic to tell original, in-canon stories set in the Blade Runner universe, which was established way back in 1982 in Ridley Scott’s original, Harrison Ford-starring film. The comic comes from Academy Award nominated screenwriter Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049, Logan, American Gods), with longtime co-writer Mike Johnson (Batman/Superman, Supergirl, Star Trek). Blade Runner 2019 is illustrated by Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark, Captain America).

Blade Runner 2019 issue #1 will be released on July 17. The debut issue comes with five covers to collect, including one which features original Blade Runner concept art by Syd Mead.

