MAD magazine to cease publishing new material after 67 years

After 67 years, Alfred E. Neuman is calling it quits.

MAD magazine, the iconic humor publication, will cease publishing new material later this year, according to multiple sources.

“After issue #10 this fall there will no longer be new content — except for the end-of-year specials which will always be all new,” the magazine’s publisher DC said in a statement to ABC News. “So starting with issue #11 the magazine will feature classic, best-of and nostalgic content from the last 67 years.” Mad will continue to publish a year-end issue with new content and “MAD books and special collections,” according to DC.

MAD was founded in 1952 and became famous for its parodies of films and TV shows, as well as strips like Spy vs. Spy and the “MAD Fold-In.” The magazine’s covers routinely feature the talismanic image of the gap-toothed Alfred E. Neuman, whose motto is, “What me, worry?” In 2017, the magazine’s offices moved from Manhattan to Burbank, Calif., and the issue numbering was reset to #1.

Director Chris Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie) and musician “Weird Al” Jankovic, who once guest-edited an issue of MAD, have both bemoaned the news about the title.

“I was an intern at MAD Magazine in 1994,” Miller wrote on Twitter. “I had no apt in NY so I kept my belongings in the archives & took a daypack & crashed on couches for 3 months. In the writers room they had a drum kit to do rim shots on bad jokes. Great memories. I’ll miss it.”

“I am profoundly sad to hear that after 67 years, MAD Magazine is ceasing publication, wrote Yankovic. “I can’t begin to describe the impact it had on me as a young kid – it’s pretty much the reason I turned out weird. Goodbye to one of the all-time greatest American institutions. #ThanksMAD.”

