Stan Lee’s posthumous creative project A Trick of Light, initially announced as the beginning of a new series for Audible, will be published as a hardcover finished book this fall, EW has learned exclusively. The book will be classified as Lee’s first-ever novel for adult readers, and marks the first foray into his new Alliances universe, which was created in partnership between Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, Ryan Silbert’s Origin Story, and Luke Lieberman. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is set to publish A Trick of Light, with Kat Rosenfield serving as co-author.

A Trick of Light is a superhero origin story about the unlikely friendship between Cameron, a gifted young man struggling with newfound fame after a freak accident gives him the ability to manipulate technology with his mind, and Nia, a hacker and coding genius with a mysterious past. The two must combine their powers to fight the dangerous physical and online forces threatening to wipe out the human race. Audible’s original launches June 27; it’s narrated by Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi.

“Our yarn is filled with tantalizing technologies that will make you hunger for tomorrow, while our characters strive to find the answers today,” Stan Lee writes in his introduction to A Trick of Light. “They’ll ask the questions we all have about love, friendship, acceptance, and the search for a higher purpose.”

“When Stan Lee passed away last fall, the world lost a genius whose fountain of creativity kept flowing to the very end,” added Bruce Nichols, SVP and Publisher at HMH. “We are so grateful that one of his final projects was his first-ever novel for adult readers, and we are proud and excited to be publishing it this fall.”

EW previously revealed the trailer for Audible’s A Trick of Light, which you can watch here. Below is the book’s official cover, exclusive to EW. The novel version publishes on Sept. 17, 2019, and is available for pre-order.

