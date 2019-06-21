Image zoom Macmillan Children's Publishing Group

If you spend time on the internet, chances are you’ve heard of Check, Please! The original webcomic series, a sort of queer rom-dramedy set in the world of sports, achieved mega-popularity after its 2013 launch, going on to make NPR’s list of the top 100 graphic novels of all time, emerge as the No. 1 most-funded comics Kickstarter ever, and amass a huge following on social media. For author Ngozi Ukazu, it was only a matter of time before she got the book adaptation treatment.

After last year’s inaugural installment, Hockey, which was a collection of the first half (freshmen and sophomore year) of the webcomics series, Ukazu returns with the end of her duology: Sticks and Scones. And EW has an exclusive preview.

First, the book’s official synopsis: “Bitty is heading to junior year of college and though he has overcome his fear of getting ‘checked’ on the ice, he and Jack now face new challenges. They must navigate their new relationship while being apart and also decide how they want to reveal their relationship to those around them. Not only that, but Jack and the Falconers are now a big part of the NHL ― and Bitty’s life! It’s a hockey season filled with victories and losses.”

Below, you can see an exclusive excerpt from Check, Please!: Sticks and Scones. And be sure to check out the cover above. The book publishes April 7, 2020, and is available for pre-order.

