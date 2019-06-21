Vintage ads for Ghostbusters, Blade Runner, Jedi showcased in new book Ad Astra

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

Last year, Michael Gingold delighted horror fans with his book Ad Nauseam: Newsprint Nightmares from the 1980s, which collected vintage ads for such films as Friday the 13th, The Evil Dead, Cannibal Holocaust, and Re-Animator. Now EW can exclusively reveal that Gingold is hoping to do the same for science-fiction nuts with Ad Astra: 20 Years of Newspaper Ads for Sci-Fi & Fantasy Films, which covers the ’80s and ’90s. That means readers can check out ads for films like Ghostbusters, Return of the Jedi, Blade Runner, Terminator, Starship Troopers, and many more, as well as excerpts from contemporaneous reviews and capsule summaries.

Ad Astra features an introduction by screenwriter and Trailers From Hell guru Larry Karaszewski (Ed Wood, The People vs. Larry Flynt). Gingold himself is a longtime writer and editor at the recently resurgent horror magazine Fangoria. He’s also a contributor to Rue Morgue, Birth.Movies.Death, and Scream.

Ad Astra is being published Sept. 10 by 1984 Publishing, and is available for pre-order.

Exclusively see the cover of Ad Astra above and three spreads from the book below.

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

