It has been announced that Lost co-creator and Star Wars franchise director J.J. Abrams is writing a Spider-Man comic with his son, Henry. The five-part series will introduce a new villain, Cadaverous, and will be drawn by Sara Pichelli, who previously illustrated the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man, and colored by Dave Stewart.

“Here’s the thing, we have written a Spider-Man comic,” said Abrams in a video announcing the project, which features both the filmmaker and 20-year-old Henry. “We’re really excited, there’s a crazy new villain named Cadaverous, that we can’t wait for you to meet. Marvel, [we’ve] been talking to them for a long time about this, so very excited to be doing it, and especially excited to be doing it with this gentleman.”

“It’s just so exciting,” said Henry Abrams. “I can’t believe it’s happening.”

In an interview with The New York Times, meanwhile, the senior Abrams teased that the story “shows Peter Parker in a way you haven’t seen him before.”

Watch the announcement video for the Abrams’ Spider-Man comic, below.

