Excited for the Downton Abbey movie? You might want to have this book on your radar, too.

On Sept. 17, St. Martin’s Press will publish the official film companion book, featuring stunning photographs from the production as well as interviews with the cast and crew. Julian Fellowes, Downton‘s creator and writer, will pen the foreword to the book, which also offers insights into the film’s historical and geographical backdrop, while Emma Marriott is credited as author.

“As an unabashed Downton Abbey fan, I’m thrilled that St. Martin’s Press, in partnership with Headline, Carnival Films and Focus Features, is the publisher opening the doors of that great house to everyone in North America once again,” SMP Executive Editor Michael Flamini said in a statement. “It’s been far too long without the Crawley family, their friends and servants. Three cheers for them and this sumptuous book!”

Gareth Neame, Executive Chairman and Producer of Carnival Films added: “Downton Abbey looks set to be the film event of the year and we are incredibly excited that St Martin’s Press will be publishing the beautiful tie-in companion. This book will extend the Downton experience for the fans giving them an unparalleled glimpse behind-the-scenes, and provide them with the perfect memento.”

The book will be published as a close-tie into the film, just three days before the latter’s release and sprinkled with secrets and revelations from the set. The Downton Abbey movie revolves around King George and Queen Mary making an official visit to Downton in 1927, and marks the return of all the main cast from the television series while also introducing new figures in the Downton world.

Downton Abbey: The Official Film Companion is available for pre-order. See the cover, exclusive to EW, below.

