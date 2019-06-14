The secret connection between Wolverine and Captain America will be revealed in new Marvel comic

Image zoom Marvel Comics

With the arrival of Dark Phoenix, Fox’s time as steward of the X-Men movies is officially over. Now that Disney has bought Fox, film rights to the X-Men now belong in the same hands as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with no plans yet sight to integrate the X-Men into the MCU, it’ll probably be several years before fans can see characters like Captain America and Wolverine on-screen together. But while they wait for that, fans will soon be able to read a new Marvel comic series titled Wolverine & Captain America: Weapon Plus that will explore the secret connection between Steve Rogers and Logan.

Anyone even slightly familiar with Wolverine’s origin knows that, though born a mutant, he was honed into a living weapon by shadowy government agents. They called him Weapon X. When writer Grant Morrison took over the New X-Men comic in the early 2000s, he made the brilliant update that the “X” in “Weapon X” didn’t refer to the X-Men, but instead the Roman numeral for 10. Wolverine was the government’s tenth attempt to make a super-soldier. Morrison’s run on New X-Men introduced a more recent iteration of the program, the white-clad ninja Weapon XIII, also known as Fantomex. Captain America, being the government’s first successful attempt at making a super-soldier, is Weapon I.

Marvel has been teasing Wolverine & Captain America: Weapon Plus with numerals like II, IV, V, VI, and IX. We don’t yet know who or what those numerals refer to, so it seems like this series will reveal a lot of new information about the history of the Weapon Plus program and the lineage that Wolverine and Cap share.

II IV V VI IX This July, uncover the secrets of the Weapon Plus program in "Wolverine & Captain America: Weapon Plus" #1! The conspiracy begins here: https://t.co/DgbK9gpOzN #MarvelComics — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 14, 2019

“At long last, writer Ethan Sacks, artist Diogenes Neves, colorist Federico Blee, and inker Adriano Di Benedetto unveil the shadowy connections between Captain America, Wolverine, and more of the world’s super-soldiers,” reads Marvel’s official announcement of the series. “As more is revealed, one question emerges: Who are the new Weapons?”

This is shaping up to be quite a big summer for X-Men comics. Celebrated writer Jonathan Hickman (whose Avengers comics from a few years ago were a powerful influence on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame) is writing House of X and Powers of X starting in July, two miniseries that are set to reboot Marvel’s entire line of X-comics. Since Wolverine & Captain America: Weapon Plus will be launching at the same time, perhaps its revelations will go hand-in-hand with whatever Hickman’s planning.

Below, check out some early art from the series by Neves, Blee, and Di Benedetto, an official issue #1 cover image by Skan, and a variant cover by Chris Bachalo — who, incidentally, was the artist on Morrison’s original Weapon Plus storyline in New X-Men once upon a time.

