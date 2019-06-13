Image zoom Ken Woroner/BBC AMERICA

Welcome back, Seestra! Tatiana Maslany is set to return to her Orphan Black roots in a very unique way this summer. The Emmy Award-winning actress will voice a new installment of the sci-fi story as part of an audio book titled, The Next Chapter on the digital reading and format Serial Box.

Orphan Black wrapped their popular five-season run in 2017, earning Maslany a Primetime Emmy Award in 2016 for her multiple portrayals of Project Leda clones.

The audiobook will be set 8 years in the future from the finale in season 5, featuring all the same characters to be voiced by Maslany.

“We are beyond thrilled that Tatiana Maslany will be voicing our extension of Orphan Black’s’ fascinating world of #crazyscience and sisterhood.” said Molly Barton, Serial Box CEO and co-founder in a statement. “We are looking forward to bringing Orphan Black: The Next Chapter to the dedicated SciFi/Thriller audience we have built with Serial Box Originals.”

