Yeah, they’re thinking they’re back.

DC Comics boasts a deep and rich canon of characters, but many of their weirder heroes have been sidelined in recent years thanks to streamlining continuity reboots like The New 52 and DC Rebirth. One team that’s been off-page for a while now is the Legion of Super-Heroes, a team of do-gooders from the 31st century. Readers will surely be delighted to know that this fall comes a new Legion comic written by superstar writer Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by some of the publisher’s top artistic talent. The two-issue prelude comic Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium will feature art from Ryan Sook, Jim Lee, Nicola Scott, and others, paving the way for a new ongoing Legion of Super-Heroes comic by Bendis and Sook.

But it’s not just about them. The Legion’s return will have broad implications for many other DC characters from futuristic settings. Millennium is told from the perspective of “a familiar face to DC fans” who suddenly finds herself immortal on a 1000-year quest to unite all of DC’s future characters.

“Since its Silver Age origin, the Legion of Super-Heroes has been the cornerstone of the future DC Universe,” said Bendis. “Over time, a wealth of future characters and stories have emerged since the Legion’s beginnings and connecting these threads to an updated version of the Legion is a story Ryan and I can’t wait to tell.”

The first issue of Millennium will feature appearances from Supergirl (drawn by Jim Lee), Batman Beyond (Dustin Nguyen), Kamandi (Andrea Sorrentino), and Tommy Tomorrow (André Lima Araújo). The second issue will feature Booster Gold (drawn by Nicola Scott), OMAC (Jim Cheung), a DC “off-world” chapter (Jeff Dekal), and the Legion drawn by Sook.

Below, you can see some excerpts of Nguyen’s Batman Beyond art, Cheung’s OMAC art, and Sook’s character designs for iconic Legion heroes like Brainiac 5. Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium #1 hits stores on Sep. 18.

