Welcome to a brand-new world of superheroes from “The Man” himself, the late Stan Lee.
This weekend, Audible will release a new trailer for Stan Lee’s Alliance: A Trick of Light in theaters in front of screenings of Dark Phoenix, and EW has an exclusive first look at that preview for the audiobook project.
“We’re about to embark on the exploration of a fantastic new universe,” Lee can be posthumously heard in the trailer. While some of his past comic book characters, like The Fantastic Four and the Hulk, explored “science” and “the mysteries of the great beyond,” as he puts it, A Trick of Light will “consider a nearer, deeper unknown — one inside ourselves.”
Here’s the official synopsis for this new story, narrated by Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi:
Co-created by Lee, Luke Lieberman, and Ryan Silbert before Lee’s death at the age of 95 in November 2018, Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light was co-written by Lee and Kat Rosenfield, author of 2012’s Amelia Anne Is Dead and Gone and 2014’s Inland.
The above trailer will run the national theater network beginning Friday, while Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light will be available to download exclusively from Audible on June 27. Pre-orders are available now at Audible.com/ATrickofLight.
Related content:
Comments