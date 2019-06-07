Welcome to a brand-new world of superheroes from “The Man” himself, the late Stan Lee.

This weekend, Audible will release a new trailer for Stan Lee’s Alliance: A Trick of Light in theaters in front of screenings of Dark Phoenix, and EW has an exclusive first look at that preview for the audiobook project.

“We’re about to embark on the exploration of a fantastic new universe,” Lee can be posthumously heard in the trailer. While some of his past comic book characters, like The Fantastic Four and the Hulk, explored “science” and “the mysteries of the great beyond,” as he puts it, A Trick of Light will “consider a nearer, deeper unknown — one inside ourselves.”

Here’s the official synopsis for this new story, narrated by Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi:

Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light introduces listeners to a mysterious young woman, Nia, whose fate is intertwined with a seemingly ordinary Midwestern teenager, Cameron Ackerson, whose quest for YouTube stardom takes him to the heart of the Great Lakes Triangle, where he is imbued with the power to “see” and “hear” a new reality. As Nia and Cameron’s relationship grows, they conspire to create a more righteous online universe, dishing out justice big and small, but wind up crossing a shadowy outfit called OPTIC, which goes after them for its own nefarious purposes. Meanwhile, a threat of galactic proportions emerges, imperiling humanity’s very existence by harnessing our individual desire to connect as the very means to destroy us.

Co-created by Lee, Luke Lieberman, and Ryan Silbert before Lee’s death at the age of 95 in November 2018, Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light was co-written by Lee and Kat Rosenfield, author of 2012’s Amelia Anne Is Dead and Gone and 2014’s Inland.

The above trailer will run the national theater network beginning Friday, while Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light will be available to download exclusively from Audible on June 27. Pre-orders are available now at Audible.com/ATrickofLight.

