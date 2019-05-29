Sarah J. Maas enters House of Earth and Blood: Exclusive first look

Image zoom Josh Wasserman

Sarah J. Maas is ready to invite readers into the House of Earth and Blood.

The first book in her highly anticipated Crescent City series, which marks the best-selling author’s first foray into the adult-fantasy world, will be published early next year, EW can confirm. But what’s more, Maas has exclusively shared with EW some juicy first details from her new book — including its official cover.

But first: What should readers expect from House of Earth and Blood? We’ve got the official synopsis: “Half-Fae, half-human Bryce Quinlan loves her life. By day, she works for an antiquities dealer, selling barely legal magical artifacts, and by night, she parties with her friends, savoring every pleasure Lunathion — otherwise known as Crescent City — has to offer. But it all comes crumbling down when a ruthless murder shakes the very foundations of the city-and Bryce’s world.

“Two years later, her job has become a dead end, and she now seeks only blissful oblivion in the city’s most notorious nightclubs. But when the murderer attacks again, Bryce finds herself dragged into the investigation and paired with an infamous Fallen angel whose own brutal past haunts his every step. Hunt Athalar, personal assassin for the Archangels, wants nothing to do with Bryce Quinlan, despite being ordered to protect her. She stands for everything he once rebelled against and seems more interested in partying than solving the murder, no matter how close to home it might hit. But Hunt soon realizes there’s far more to Bryce than meets the eye-and that he’s going to have to find a way to work with her if they want to solve this case.

“As Bryce and Hunt race to untangle the mystery, they have no way of knowing the threads they tug ripple through the underbelly of the city, across warring continents, and down to the darkest levels of Hel, where things that have been sleeping for millennia are beginning to stir.”

Below you can see the cover, illustrated by Carlos Quevedo. EW caught up with Maas to learn about its significance to the author, as well as the story beyond it. “I’m unbelievably excited to finally be able to share this gorgeous cover! Carlos’s art is absolutely stunning, and perfectly captures the essence of this book,” she says. “This series has been a passion project of mine for years now, and publishing it is a dream come true for me, so this cover is truly just the icing on the cake. I can’t wait to introduce all of you to this world and its characters (and to one day explain the hidden easter eggs on this cover)!”

House of Earth and Blood is available for pre-order.

Image zoom Bloomsbury

