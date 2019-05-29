Moby cancels book tour, apologizes again in wake of Natalie Portman controversy

Image zoom Jesse Grant/Getty Images

After causing a stir by writing about an alleged relationship with Natalie Portman in his new book Then It Fell Apart, Moby has decided to step back. The musician has cancelled the U.K. leg of his book tour and, per his website, “all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future.” (He has already completed his U.S. tour for the book.)

On Instagram, Moby announced his plans to “go away for awhile,” and apologized again for his actions. “I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999. There is obviously no one else to blame but me,” he wrote.

In the book, Moby claimed to have dated Portman when she was 20 and included photos with her, as well as a description of kissing her after a performance in New York. Portman later denied the two ever dated, saying she had “just turned 18” at the time and characterizing their relationship as “a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school” in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K.

Moby posted an initial apology on Instagram Saturday, saying it was “inconsiderate” to include Portman and others in the book without informing them, and that he “should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”

All tickets for the canceled events are being refunded, according to Moby’s website, and the musician is offering signed bookplates to the ticket buyers.

