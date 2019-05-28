Sasha Pieterse on why she's ready to share her Good Taste

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

After amassing quite the social-media following, Sasha Pieterse is ready to reveal herself In Good Taste.

The actress and singer-songwriter, best known for her main role in Pretty Little Liars, will publish a full-color guide to cooking, baking, DIY, and embracing the joy of entertaining. Sasha in Good Taste covers every step: planning on a budget, deciding what to cook — from savory bites to full on feasts — pairing cocktails, and setting the table and the mood with accents you can easily make, like “blood bags” filled with cocktails for Halloween.

In advance of the book’s publication, Pieterse has exclusively shared her book with EW, and offered some tasty first details in an interview. Read on below. Sasha in Good Taste publishes Oct. 8 and is available for pre-order.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How did the idea for this book come about?

SASHA PIETERSE: Sasha in Good Taste has been 6 years in the making. I’ve been building recipes and creating this cook book since I was 17, and I’m so excited to reveal this passion of mine to all of you. I have loved entertaining for as long as I can remember and this is just another branch of it. Inviting loved ones into my home and celebrating occasions big and small brings joy into my heart. I want to show you how easy and stress-free cooking, baking, and party planning can be.

What makes this entertaining book stand out for you? What’s the overall theme, in your mind?

I think the kitchen is intimidating to a lot of people and I want to take away that stigma. The kitchen is the start of a lot of wonderful opportunities. Not just sustenance and nutrition but also warmth. I’ve learned that it’s a place to gather and place that everyone can relate to. You don’t have to be an award winning chef and expert party planner to bring people together and make them happy. It’s in the little details and simplicity of company that friends and family find joy. Combining that with a little bit of know-how goes a long way.

Can you tease one of the wildest or most surprising recipes you have on here?

This one sure is surprising an unexpected…I have a special Halloween cocktail that’s displayed in blood bags. You keep them on ice and look very realistic. The best part, they are not only delicious but also incredibly easy to make.

Is there one-must try recipe on here you can tease?

It’s SO hard for me to pick favorites, but my homemade pretzels are a crowd pleaser and they’re so fun to make! They’re not easily forgotten, especially with the yummy dip that goes along with them.

How have you developed these skills? Is it important for you to share them with readers?

All my skills are self-taught. Because I haven’t been formally trained I am constantly learning and experimenting. I think that’s one of the most important skills in the kitchen, evolving. The more you cook the more you know and the more you start to love it. When I first started cooking I felt very insecure about the little that I knew and had no confidence in that area. But, when I started getting the hang of the little things I grew to really appreciate and love the process and the outcome.

Who is this book for, in your mind?

The book is for people like me. The ones who are interested in getting their feet wet in the kitchen and in their own home in general. The ones that no matter their age, budget, or space want to learn simple tricks of the trade to make the time spent with those they love even more special. I have gained a lot of valuable information among my years of cooking and party planning — [say], Friendsgiving’s seating 80 — and I want to show you how to make huge parties down to small dinners special and attainable.

