Marie Kondo's new children's book Kiki & Jax will teach kids the art of decluttering

Marie Kondo changed the way people view their closets when she released her best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up in 2011. And while she’s always encouraged kids to join in on the decluttering fun, Kondo announced on Friday that she is releasing a children’s book on November 5.

The book titled Kiki and Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship was co-authored and illustrated by Salina Yoon, and tells the story of a friendship meant to encourage young readers and their parents to tidy up together.

“It’s a timeless story about friendship, and I hope that the characters of Kiki & Jax will inspire children and families to tidy and embrace joy,” Kondo told her Instagram followers.

Yoon added, “The friendship story of Kiki and Jax presents Marie Kondo’s spark joy philosophy in a fun, meaningful, and accessible way for children. I hope you welcome them into your hearts and home on Nov 5th, 2019.”

Kondo has written four books on the “KonMari Method,” a technique she created of organizing one’s belongings by getting rid of anything that doesn’t spark joy. The success of her books led to her own Netflix series, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, on which the mother-of-two visits the homes of families that need help organizing and tidying their homes.

Just as her other books have been translated to various languages, Kondo promises that Kiki & Jax will also. After one Instagram follower asked if the children’s book would be translated to German, Kondo responded, “Other languages are in the works. Stay tuned.”

