Stephen King's Revival gets a haunting new collector's edition

Can I get an “AMEN”?

Revival, Stephen King‘s 2014 novel of faith and fury, is getting a new special edition as the first project from the new LetterPress Publications, complete with a new series of chilling illustrations and an introduction from the filmmaker who plans to bring it to the screen.

The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone penned the new preface to hail King’s story of a preacher who experiments with elemental powers to bridge the gap between the living and the dead.

Fans have been wondering about the status of his movie adaptation ever since it was announced in 2016, and he now says the project is still in the works, although it has been backburnered for a CBS All Access adaptation of another King classic: “Revival has been written and heavily storyboarded. We’ll make it at some point down the line after The Stand.”

LetterPress Publications’ Brian James Freeman tells EW that the collector’s version will sell for $125 and includes 16 new full-color illustrations by artist Francois Vaillancourt, some of them featured here.

“This is going to be a beautiful special edition in terms of production: leather binding, genuine crafted spine hubs, two-color interior printing, tons of full-color artwork, a sewn-in satin ribbon page marker, marbled endpapers, deckled page edges,” he said. “The books will be housed in custom-made slipcases wrapped with imported woven cloth and stamped with two impressions of colored hot foil.”

The book is available for pre-order now at the LetterPress Publications website, and orders will continue until May 31. “After that, all sales are done, and the print run is set in stone,” Freeman says. “No more copies will be printed.”

Revival tells the story of Jamie Morton, a musician and recovering drug addict who crosses paths with the Rev. Charles Jacobs, who begins joining his religious fervor with a cult-like passion for science after his wife and child are killed.

Healing powers give way to the possibility of resurrection, but in Stephen King’s world, the darkness always makes a comeback.

Say your prayers.

